Report: NCAA investigating Connecticut men's basketball

The NCAA is investigating the Connecticut men's basketball program, according to a report.

Hearst Connecticut Media cited two sources saying that Huskies coach Kevin Ollie's program is under investigation in the area of recruiting.

The report stated that the investigation is not related to the ongoing FBI probe into bribery at college basketball programs around the country.

"We are working closely with the NCAA enforcement division," UConn said in a statement to the outlet.

UConn is 11-9 (4-3, American Athletic Conference) this season, and suffered its first losing season in three decades at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign.?