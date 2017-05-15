Report: Officer who tackled James Blake reaches disciplinary agreement, avoids hearing

The New York City police officer who tackled former tennis professional James Blake outside a Manhattan hotel in 2015 has reached a disciplinary agreement with the Civilian Complaint Review Board, The New York Times reports.

James Frascatore faced possible dismissal after the review board brought excessive force charges against him in the case. It is not clear how or if he will be disciplined under the agreement reached with the board, and the deal allowed him to avoid a public hearing that was set for Monday, according to the Times.

Blake was leaning against a pole just outside the door of the Grand Hyatt New York in midtown Manhattan in September 2015 when Frascatore, dressed in plainclothes, approached suddenly, grabbed Blake's arm and tackled him to the ground. Frascatore then cuffed Blake before the former tennis star was helped up and led away.

Police said Blake was misidentified as being involved in a fraudulent credit card scheme that was using the hotel for deliveries. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and then-Police Commissioner William Bratton both apologized to Blake, who said "extending courtesy to a public figure mistreated by the police is not enough."

The episode highlighted racial tension between police and the public in New York, as well as use of force issues.

"I am determined to use my voice to turn this unfortunate incident into a catalyst for change in the relationship between the police and the public they serve," Blake said at the time. "For that reason, I am calling upon the City of New York to make a significant financial commitment to improving that relationship, particularly in those neighborhoods where incidents of the type I experienced occur all too frequently."