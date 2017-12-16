Report: Sherra Wright-Robinson arrested in connection with death of Lorenzen Wright

The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been arrested in California in connection with his death, according to a report by The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Sherra Wright-Robinson's arrest on Friday comes after the Dec. 5 indictment of 46-year-old Billy R. Turner in Wright's death.?

According to the report, Turner was a deacon at Mt. Olive No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Collierville, Tennessee, where Wright-Robinson was a former member.?

Wright's body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.

Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, about 75 miles east of Memphis.

Wright's mother told The Commercial Appeal that a police official told her Wright-Robinson will be charged with first-degree murder, the same charge Turner faces.?

Wright-Robinson had previously spoken about the death of her late former husband, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center in 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.

"On certain days when it gets hard, we have to just pretend like he's still on a road trip,'' Wright-Robinson told the The Commercial Appeal in 2015. "It's still hard.''

The 6-foot-11 Wright averaged eight points and more than six rebounds per game during his career. Born and raised in Memphis, he was a fan favorite thanks to his charity work with youth and his father's involvement as a coach in summer leagues. Former NBA players and friends, including Anfernee Hardaway and Elliot Perry, attended a memorial service for Wright in the days after his body was found.

