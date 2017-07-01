Report: Warriors to offer Andre Iguodala deal in range of $13-15 million per year

The Golden State Warriors will offer free-agent guard Andre Iguodala a three-year deal in the range of $13-15 million a year, according to a report from The Mercury News.

Iguodala has met with the? San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets since free agency began on Saturday.

Iguodala, who won the 2015 Finals MVP with the Warriors, hit the market with hopes of procuring a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported that Iguodala had an "excellent" meeting with the Rockets and a contract offer was made, according to a source.?

Iguodala has been a terrific two-way player since the Warriors acquired him via trade in 2013. Despite just one start over the past three seasons, he has posted averages of 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a finalist in 2016-17 for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

No deals can be officially signed until July 7.