Reports: IOC says Statue of Liberty on U.S. goalie masks violate 'political symbol' policy

The International Olympic Committee has told USA Hockey that two goaltenders on the women's team will have to remove the Statue of Liberty logos on their masks, according to a report in USA Today.

Nicole Hensley has a Liberty logo on the left side of her mask, and Alex?Rigsby has one on the chin of her mask. The IOC says that no item worn or used by a team may feature "the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity."

USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer told USA Today that "discussions are ongoing" about whether the images will have to be removed.

Team USA is scheduled to play Olympics Athletes from Russia on Tuesday (7 a.m. ET). Fischer said he expected the issue to be resolved before the game.

Neither Hensley nor Rigsby played in Team USA's 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday. Maddie Rooney of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, an Olympic rookie, got the start.