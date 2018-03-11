Reports: Jake Arrieta agrees to multiyear deal with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and free-agent right-hander Jake Arrieta have agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The news of the agreement was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia. News of the terms was first reported by USA Today Sports.

Arrieta is the second major free agent added by the Phillies this offseason. The team signed first baseman Carlos Santana to a three-year, $60 million contract in December.

Arrieta, 32, had a strong second half of 2017 leading into free agency, as he compiled a 2.28 ERA following the All-Star break. That kind of production was reminiscent of his historic second half in 2015, when his ERA was a minuscule 0.75. It helped garner him a Cy Young award and a reputation as a big-game pitcher who gets better as the season progresses.

Arrieta's career 3.08 postseason ERA is also a good indicator of his big-game potential, as he has a wild-card game win and Game 6 World Series victory on his r?sum?. He has been durable and effective since he was traded to the Cubs in 2013, though sometimes it takes time for his unique, cross-body delivery to lock in.

Arrieta has also produced two no-hitters and a career .222 opponent batting average. Considering his delivery, some in baseball have wondered about his durability, but he has made at least 30 starts in each of the past three seasons, helping the Cubs to the playoffs in each.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was used in this report.