Reports: Justin Verlander marries model Kate Upton in Italy

Capping a week that saw him win his first World Series ring with the Houston Astros, ace right-hander Justin Verlander added another ring just days later, when he tied the knot with supermodel Kate Upton on Saturday in Italy.

According to multiple reports, the couple were married at a medieval church overlooking Tuscany's Montalcino valley.

Verlander's Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Wednesday's decisive Game 7 for their first World Series championship in franchise history.

Verlander, 34, and Upton, 25, missed the team's celebratory parade Friday in Houston due to the impending nuptials.

The two got engaged in 2016 after dating on-and-off for three years.