The Los Angeles home of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was vandalized with a racial slur, according to TMZ.

Multiple reports state that James's L.A. home had a racial epithet scrawled on the front gate.

James does not live in the house and was not believed to be in it at the time. Police were called to the residence early Wednesday morning and the epithet has been removed.

James and the Cavaliers are in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.