Retired Tony Romo signs up to try to qualify for U.S. Open

ALEDO, Texas -- Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

And it's a long shot.

A month after Romo retired, the former? Dallas Cowboys?quarterback is among nearly 9,500 players who signed up for the U.S. Open. He plays an 18-hole local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth.

If he advances, the next step is sectional qualifying on June 5 to get into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

This isn't the first time Romo has tried to qualify. He made it out of local qualifying in 2010. In a 36-hole sectional qualifier in which only two of the 35 players advanced, Romo opened with a 71 and withdrew in the afternoon after two weather delays.

Orville Moody in 1969 was the last player to go through local qualifying and win the U.S. Open.

Romo, meanwhile, was honored Wednesday by the Texas Legislature, which praised?his character and humble roots almost as much as his football accomplishments.

Romo appeared Wednesday before the Texas House, which halted work so lawmakers could take photos with him. Romo was also appearing before the state Senate.

State Sen. Don Huffines, a Dallas Republican, was one of many legislators to tweet photos of Romo's appearance.

State Rep. Richard Raymond, a Laredo Democrat, wore a Romo jersey, and state Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, donned a Cowboys helmet.

Romo recently retired to become a CBS game analyst, and Raymond said he thinks Romo will be a better TV commentator than any ex-player -- even fellow ex-Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.