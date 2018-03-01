Rick Spielman says Vikings haven't made decision on QB plans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite the amount of uncertainty rooted in what the Minnesota Vikings will do at quarterback in 2018 and beyond, general manager Rick Spielman said no decisions have been made regarding the team's plans at the position.

Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford are slated to become unrestricted free agents on March 14. Whether any of the three will be back in a Vikings uniform next season has yet to be determined.

"We're just right now still in the process of all three quarterbacks," Spielman said at the scouting combine. "Gives me and us, our organization, an opportunity to sit down face-to-face with all three of the quarterbacks' representatives. I think we're in a very unique situation because of the in-depth knowledge we have on all three. Also, the practical game knowledge that we have because all those guys have played for us. There's been no decisions made, unlike what's been reported."

Spielman said he will sit down with the agents and representatives of the three current Vikings quarterbacks soon to get a better feel for how the franchise will decide to move forward as free agency approaches.

"Speaking with the agents -- you can speak with them over the phone -- but when you get a chance to sit down one-on-one and talk to those, you'll get a little bit more clarity on the direction you could potentially go."

According to Spielman, the Vikings also have not decided whether they will use their franchise tag on Keenum before the window closes at 4 p.m. ET on March 6. Franchising Keenum would cost around $23 million on a one-year tender.

Regarding multiple reports that Bridgewater will indeed become a free agent in two weeks, Spielman spoke to the nature of the quarterback's contract, which he believes will not toll in 2018.

"The one thing I want to make clear on the Teddy Bridgewater contract is that we've been in direct contact with the league. The league will make the final decision on the tolling contract. What's been reported out there -- to my knowledge -- I don't think the contract will toll, but the league will finalize that and have an announcement here in the near future.

"Teddy has been such a great teammate, is a great person, has been great for our organization. Any time our organization can reach out and help a player, even though it may not benefit us, we're always going to try to look out for the best interest of our players."