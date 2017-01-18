Rider skips out on handshake line as Siena coach 'just kept going'

Siena?coach Jimmy Patsos told ESPN he has no issue with Rider?coach Kevin Baggett deciding to take his team off the court and skip the handshake line after an altercation at the end of the game in which punches were thrown -- even though Patsos mimicked going through the handshake line anyway.

"I decided to not shake hands, because I didn't want anything to escalate again between the teams," Baggett told ESPN. "That's my prerogative -- to protect my team whether anyone else thinks it's good sportsmanship or not.

"I knew what I was going to do at the end of the game. I didn't want another altercation."

Patsos said he thought Baggett had "a pretty good reason" for choosing not to shake hands, adding, "I like Kevin a lot and respect his decision."

Patsos, known for his outgoing personality and entertaining antics, decided to go through the handshake line, anyway.

"They were gone," Patsos said. "I just kept going. I went with it."

Baggett told ESPN he was unhappy with what transpired toward the end of the game, saying he felt the official missed a call after Siena's Khalil Richard hit his point guard, Stevie Jordan, underneath the neck.

An altercation followed in which Siena's Marquis Wright and Rider's Anthony Durham threw punches and were ejected. Richard, Jordan, Patsos and Baggett were all assessed technical fouls.

The MAAC told ESPN's Andy Katz that the situation is under review and will be assessed Wednesday after video and official reports are received.

Siena won the game 78-68.