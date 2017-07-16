Rockets agree to one-year deal with Luc Mbah a Moute

Free-agent combo forward Luc Mbah a Moute has agreed to sign with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN.

It is believed to be a one-year, veteran minimum arrangement.

Mbah a Moute, 30, played the past two seasons with the LA Clippers as the team's starting small forward. He declined a $2.3 million player option for the 2017-18 season to hit free agency this summer. He shot a career high of 39 percent from the beyond the arc last season.

For Mbah a Moute's career, he averages 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

He is still viewed as a top-flight perimeter and low-post defender as he'll enter his 10th season in the league.

Houston has ramped up its quest to challenge the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference with the additions of Chris Paul, PJ Tucker and? Tarik Black and an ongoing pursuit of Carmelo Anthony.

The Clippers were interested in re-signing Moute.