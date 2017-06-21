Rockets reportedly give 4-year extension to GM Daryl Morey

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who had one year remaining on his current deal, has been given a four-year extension through the 2021-22 season, according to multiple reports.

Morey will be busy during the offseason, which began after the Rockets lost to the Spurs in Game 6 of the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Even with nine of their top 10 players from last season under contract for the upcoming season, the Rockets will be under the salary cap and could turn down options on players like Nene?and Troy Williams, putting them millions under the spending limit. With that, the Rockets could try to land another big role-player.

KRIV in Houston was first to report on Morey's extension.

The team is also trying to upgrade James Harden's contract this offseason as it did last summer.

"That is the plan," a source told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.

Harden is also eligible for a pay raise as part of the 2017 collective bargaining agreement between the NBA owners and the National Basketball Players Association. Harden made $28.29 million in 2017-18, $30.42 million in 2018-19 and $32.7 million in 2019-20, which is a player option. A new extension for Harden could be worth an estimated $168 million over four years starting with the 2019-20 season.