Roger Goodell says reinstatement of Browns WR Josh Gordon is not 'under active consideration'

BEREA, Ohio -- The reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon is not "under active consideration," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday at a fan forum at Cleveland Browns training camp.

"At least it hasn't gotten to my desk yet," Goodell said to a group of Browns season-ticket holders.

Gordon was suspended for violations of the NFL substance abuse policy for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. He spent part of training camp with the Browns a year ago but had his suspension extended when he left the team for rehab late in camp.

Gordon petitioned for reinstatement two months ago and was denied on May 11. He can reapply in September.

Gordon has not played in an NFL game since December 2014 and has missed 43 of the Browns' last 48 games to league and team suspensions.

"That's not something I handle on a daily basis," Goodell said. "He has entered into the program. He has, obviously, confidentiality and privacy issues that we always respect. But when a decision is made on his reinstatement one way or the other, we make that clear to the clubs and, obviously, publicly.

"That's not under active consideration to my knowledge."

Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said the team's emphasis is on helping Gordon the person.?

Two fans asked about Gordon, though the first was more of a plea to have Gordon reinstated. The second was a direct question that Goodell answered.