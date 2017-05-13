Rolando McClain arrested on drug, firearm charges in Alabama

Linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested Friday in Alabama on firearm and drug charges, police said.?

Hartselle police spokesman Lt. Justin Barley told Decaturdaily.com that police stopped the car McClain was in because of a window tint violation on Friday afternoon. When an officer approached the car, he smelled marijuana and proceeded to search the vehicle. As he did, he found marijuana and a gun.

Among the charges for McClain, 27, were possession of marijuana and carrying a firearm without a permit. He was released from Morgan County Jail on $2,000 bail.?

A former star at Alabama,?McClain?joined the Dallas Cowboys in a trade from the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.

In 13 games that season, he was credited with 81 tackles to go along with nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.

But he missed the first four games of the 2015 season because of a substance abuse violation. After re-signing with Dallas, he was suspended 10 more games in 2016 for another substance abuse violation. In December 2016 he was suspended indefinitely for a third violation, casting doubt on whether the former Crimson Tide star ever would play in the NFL again.?

McClain currently is on the Cowboys' suspended list but not on their official roster.