Royals-Blue Jays game at risk because of hole in Rogers Centre roof

The Toronto Blue Jays' home game Monday against the Kansas City Royals is in danger of being postponed because of a hole in the Rogers Centre roof created by falling ice from the nearby CN Tower.

The Blue Jays announced that they are working with Toronto police and the CN Tower to evaluate the "viability of playing tonight's game."

Multiple reporters have posted photos on social media of the hole, which has caused leaking onto Rogers Centre's turf field.

If the hole in the roof forces a postponement, it would be the third straight for the Blue Jays, who also had games against the Indians postponed Saturday and Sunday because of inclement weather in Cleveland.

Six games were postponed Sunday across Major League Baseball and two more (Orioles-Red Sox, Cardinals-Cubs) were postponed Monday, bringing the season total to 23.