Royals' Mike Moustakas, Dodgers' Justin Turner win last All-Star spots

The final two roster spots for next week's All-Star Game went to third baseman Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals and fellow third baseman Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Online fan voting determined the "Final Vote" last spot on each league's roster, which were announced Thursday evening on MLB Network.

Moustakas, who also won the last spot on last year's American League roster, is hitting .275 with 25 homers and 54 RBIs.

The other AL final vote candidates were Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus and Rays first baseman Logan Morrison.

Turner -- who had never made an All-Star team -- entered Thursday night's game hitting .384, with 8 home runs and 33 RBIs.

The other NL final vote candidates were Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds and Marlins first baseman Justin Bour.

The All-Star starters and reserves were named on Sunday for the game in Miami on July 11.