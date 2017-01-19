Rudy Gay suffers suspected Achilles tendon tear, Kings say

The Kings announced Wednesday night that veteran forward Rudy Gay suffered a suspected torn left Achilles tendon in the third quarter of Sacramento's 106-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers at home.

An MRI has been scheduled for Thursday to confirm the team's preliminary diagnosis of a torn Achilles, according to the club.

?Gay, 30, made it clear coming into the season that he intended to walk away from the final season of his Kings contract, valued at $14.3 million in 2017-18, to opt for free agency in July. That led to a widespread belief around the league that Gay would be one of the more accomplished players moved before the league's Feb. 23 trade deadline.

But the serious nature of a potential Achilles tear, which would sideline Gay for months, could well prompt him to invoke his player option for next season and remain on the Kings' payroll.

If Gay does decide to go ahead with his initial plans and opt for free agency this summer, he'll be hoping to emulate Mavericks swingman Wesley Matthews, who suffered a torn Achilles in March 2015 while playing with Portland yet still managed to land a four-year, $70 million deal with Dallas four months later.