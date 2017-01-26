Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall among All-Star reserves

The Thunder's? Russell Westbrook,? Kings'? DeMarcus Cousins?and? Wizards'? John Wall have been voted by the coaches to be Western Conference and Eastern Conference All-Star reserves, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Westbrook was notably left out when starters were announced last week.?

The 26-year-old Cousins, who is averaging a career-high 28 points per game, will be an All-Star for the third straight season in his seventh season in the NBA.

Wall, who is also 26, will be making his fourth appearance in the All-Star Game, which takes place in New Orleans on Feb. 19.?

The rest of the All-Star reserves -- seven per conference -- will be announced later Thursday.

Wall, who earlier this season was critical of the Wizards' lack of television exposure, is averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists, which ranks third in the league. The Wizards (25-20) are sitting in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

ESPN's Marc Stein, Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears contributed to this report.?