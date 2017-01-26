Russell Westbrook, John Wall among those tabbed as All-Star Game reserves

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook and Wizards's John Wall have been voted by the coaches to be Western Conference and Eastern Conference All-Star reserves, respectively, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Westbrook was notably left out when starters were announced last week.

Wall, 26, will be making his fourth appearance in the All-Star Game, which takes place in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

The rest of the All-Star reserves -- seven per conference -- will be announced later Thursday.

Wall, who earlier this season was critical of the Wizards' lack of television exposure, is averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists, which ranks third in the league. The Wizards (25-20) are sitting in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes contributed to this report.