Russell Westbrook shoves fan who walked onto court after loss in Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook shoved a fan who had stepped onto the court and come face to face with him in the moments after the Nuggets' buzzer-beating, 127-124 victory Thursday night in Denver.

Video of the bizarre confrontation showed the man walk onto the court and scream in Westbrook's face as the Nuggets and fans at the Pepsi Center celebrated the wild aftermath of Gary Harris' game-winning 3-pointer.

Westbrook was walking off the court when the fan got in front of him. He pushed the fan in the shoulder with his left hand, before a referee and an arena employee intervened and motioned for the fan to leave the court.

The NBA's code of conduct for fans prohibits guests from "attempting to enter the court" and states that those who do "will be subject to ejection without refund and revocation of season tickets and may also be in violation of city ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution."

Westbrook did not speak with reporters after the game.