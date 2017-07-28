Ryan Johansen, Predators reach eight-year, $64 million contract

The Nashville Predators have signed top center Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million contract, the largest deal in franchise history.

General manager David Poile announced the deal Friday.

Poile said he has been looking for a No. 1 center for years and believes Johansen is poised to become an elite player in the NHL. Now the Predators have him under contract at an average of $8 million per year through the 2024-25 season, and linemates Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson are signed for the next five years.

Johansen, 24, tied for the team lead with 61 points over 82 games last season. He had 13 points in 14 playoff games before acute compartment syndrome ended his postseason in the Western Conference finals.

Nashville acquired?Johansen in a January 2016 trade with Columbus. He is one of five NHL players with at least 45 assists in each of the past three seasons, along with Sidney Crosby, Nicklas Backstrom, Ryan Getzlaf and Erik Karlsson.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.