Ryan Shazier has movement in legs, is walking

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was discharged from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute last week, has regained movement in his legs and is engaging in a regular walking routine, according to sources.

"He's making incredible progress," said one source familiar with Shazier's recovery.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Dec. 6 after suffering a major injury on a routine tackle against the Bengals two days before.

The next three to six months are critical in his recovery and will provide a significant idea how much more function Shazier can regain.

But for now, he is out of the hospital, he is moving his legs and he is walking -- all positive signs.