Ryan Shazier walks on AT&T Stadium stage, announces Steelers' pick

Ryan Shazier was a show-stopper yet again.

The Pittsburgh linebacker produced the moment of the NFL draft Thursday night by walking onto the AT&T Stadium stage in Dallas to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick, which they used to select safety Terrell Edmunds at No. 28 overall.

Flanked by fianc?e Michelle, Shazier made the walk from the corridor to the stage after being introduced by commissioner Roger Goodell.

"He inspires us all," Goodell told the crowd.

Shazier, who underwent spinal stabilization surgery in December after a Week 13 hit against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made incredible progress the last few months. He was released to outpatient treatment two months ago and attended Ohio State's spring game earlier this month.

Teammates have privately lauded Shazier for his ability to walk on his own, though Shazier has been private about his process.

This offseason, Shazier told teammate Roosevelt Nix on a podcast that he plans to resume playing at a high level. Shazier is under contract for $8.718 million but will not play this season.