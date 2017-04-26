Sam Bradford: Not thinking about contract situation

As Sam Bradford enters the 2017 season looking to solidify his grip on the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback job, he says he isn't looking over his shoulder or fretting about playing on the final year of his contract.

"Honestly, I try not to think about it too much just because I don't have a whole lot of control over it," Bradford said Tuesday, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "I come in here every day, trying to get better and be the best teammate and best quarterback I can be. And I think that's all I can really do."

Bradford is set to play 2017 on the second year of a two-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to being traded to the Vikings before the 2016 season. He said he didn't believe the Vikings and his agent were negotiating a contract extension.

In January, coach Mike Zimmer declared Bradford the starter for next season. But 2014 first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater continues his recovery from a torn ACL and left knee dislocation.

As the Vikings await further updates on Bridgewater's condition, they could be willing to let Bradford play out the season before making a long-term plan at quarterback.

Bradford set an NFL single-season record by completing?71.6 percent of his passes in 2016. He threw for a career-high 3,877 yards with 20 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions while playing behind eight offensive line combinations in 15 starts.