San Diego coach Lamont Smith arrested for domestic violence, per reports

University of San Diego basketball coach Lamont Smith was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday as he and his team prepared to return home from a Saturday night game against San Francisco, according to multiple reports.

Smith was arrested at Oakland International Airport and faces three charges stemming from an incident at the team hotel the night before, according to the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

"We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith," USD said in a statement. "We have very few details at the time, but we will be gathering information and will be commencing an investigation into the matter."

The woman, who was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, told police she had a relationship with Smith.

Smith is charged with domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, and false imprisonment.

He is in his third year as coach at USD, which is 18-12 this season after Saturday night's victory over USF.

Smith played for USD from 1994-99 and previously worked as an assistant coach at New Mexico and Washington.