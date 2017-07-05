Sanchez, LaRoche among 5 Pirates offered arbitration

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates offered contracts to all five of their arbitration-eligible players, including 2006 NL batting champion Freddy Sanchez. Sanchez, first baseman Adam LaRoche, left-handed reliever John Grabow and outfielder Xavier Nady are entering their second seasons of arbitration eligibility. This is the first season for third baseman Jose Bautista. Their 2007 salaries were: LaRoche, $3.2 million; Sanchez, $2.75 million; Nady, $2.15 million; Grabow, $832,000 and Bautista, $397,500. The Pirates shed three of their seven highest-paid players from last season in right-handers Shawn Chacon ($3.825 million) and Tony Armas ($3 million) and right-handed reliever Salomon Torres ($2.8 million). However, they added right-hander Matt Morris, who will make $9.5 million in 2008. He will be the club's highest-paid player unless he is dealt before opening day.