Saquon Barkley says he'll skip his senior year, enter the NFL draft

Penn State?running back Saquon Barkley has announced he will enter the 2018 NFL draft.

Barkley's decision comes a day after he rushed for 137 yards and two scores in the No. 9 Nittany Lions' 35-28 win over No. 11 Washington?on Saturday at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, raising his season rushing totals to 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Barkley, a junior, is rated No. 1 on Mel Kiper's Big Board and No. 2 by fellow ESPN analyst Todd McShay.

In a statement released by the school, Barkley said he hopes he "left a lasting impression" in Happy Valley, and he certainly did that. The versatile back ran for 3,843 career rushing yards, finishing just 90 yards shy of the program's all-time mark.

"As good of a player as he is, he is an even better person and I look forward to watching him achieve his dream of playing in the NFL," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement.

ESPN's Dan Murphy contributed to this report.