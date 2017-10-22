Savannah St. 57, Stetson 46

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Tracy Rankins scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help Savannah State defeat Stetson 57-46 on Monday night. The Tigers (5-8) trailed 26-25 at halftime before scoring six straight on a 3-pointer each by Patrick Hardy and Rankins. The Hatters (2-7) kept it close, and pulled within 42-39 on Tyshawn Patterson's layup with 6:52 remaining. But Savannah State scored nine straight for a 49-39 lead on a Rashad Hassan's free throw with 1:46 to go. Hassan finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who won at home after losing five straight on the road. A.J. Smith scored 12 points for the Hatters in their fourth straight loss. Stetson shot just 28 percent from the field (7 of 25), including going 0-for-12 from 3-point range in the second half. The Hatters shot 19.2 percent from long range in the game (5 of 26).