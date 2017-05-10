Seahawks DE Frank Clark disparagingly tweets at reporter over domestic violence article

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark took aim Tuesday night at a reporter who had previously written about his alleged 2014 domestic violence incident.

Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner wrote earlier this month about Greg Hardy,?and when doing so, she also shared her 2015 post on Clark from SB Nation's Field Gulls blog about Clark's domestic violence arrest and subsequent guilty plea to disorderly conduct.

Clark later deleted his original Tweet to Weiner and offered an apology, "to anyone who felt offended by my tweet earlier."

The Seahawks selected Clark in the second round of the 2015 draft.?He had 10 sacks last season.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia contributed to this report.