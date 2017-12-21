Seahawks fined $100K for concussion-protocol violation

The Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 on Thursday for violating the concussion protocol with quarterback Russell Wilson on Nov. 9 in a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks were the first team to receive a monetary fine under the policy, according to NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart, who said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made the call on punishment in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.

Wilson spoke about the fine on Thursday.

"Yeah, I was just told about that. I guess that is what they decided to do. I thought everything was done in the right way. There was a lot of confusion. I didn't really understand why I was coming out of the game anyway, I was completely clear. My jaw was a little messed up but other than that, that is what they decided."

Because of the incident, the league said it will revise its policy, instructing officials, teammates and coaching staff to take players directly to a member of the medical team for an assessment once the protocol has been triggered. Before this revision, officials teammates and coaching staff were just required to send the player to the sideline.

In a statement, the Seahawks said they accepted the findings.

"We did not knowingly disregard the Concussion Protocol," the team said. "Any misstep was unintentional and the result of confusion on the sideline."

The episode occurred midway through the third quarter of the Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Cardinals, when Wilson absorbed a hit to the chin from linebacker Karlos Dansby. Wilson did not show any obvious signs of a concussion, but referee Walt Anderson invoked his right to send Wilson off the field for a test.

NBC's broadcast showed Wilson running to the sideline and then sitting down in the area where the tent would be pulled over him. But Wilson got back up before medical officials had a chance to join him, then replaced backup Austin Davis after one play.

Wilson was on the field for two more plays before the Seahawks punted. During the change of possession, Wilson again entered the tent and remained there for a longer period of time. He was on the field when the Seahawks regained possession.

The league said the concussion protocol was triggered when Wilson was directed to the sideline for an evaluation after Anderson concluded that a medical examination was warranted.

"Nonetheless," the league said, "the required evaluation was not conducted and Mr. Wilson was permitted to return to the game without an evaluation. Once it is determined that a medical examination is warranted, a player may only be cleared to return by the medical staff; Mr. Wilson's return to the field without a sideline concussion evaluation was therefore in violation of the Concussion Protocol."

Wilson said he wouldn't change anything moving forward in regards to the concussion protocol.

"No, I mean what should change. I think more than anything, it's just playing ball and I felt completely clear. So there is nothing really to change really, honestly."

The league also mandated that the Seahawks' coaching and medical staffs attend remedial training regarding the protocol.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.