Seahawks' Frank Clark: Emotions got best of me

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has directly apologized to a reporter who had previously written about his alleged 2014 domestic violence incident, saying Wednesday he?understands "the seriousness of the subject" and is sorry he let his emotions get the best of him.?

Clark's apology -- his second in as many days -- came a day after he took aim at Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner for a 2015 article she wrote about him on SB Nation's Field Gulls blog.?

In 2014, Clark was dismissed by the University of Michigan and faced misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault stemming from an incident involving his former girlfriend. He went on to plead no contest to a lesser charge of disturbing the peace.

Weiner also wrote earlier this month about Greg Hardy, who was suspended four games by the NFL in 2015 for a domestic violence incident, and when doing so, she shared her 2015 post on Clark via Twitter.

Clark later deleted his original tweet to Weiner. His initial apology was "to anyone who felt offended by my tweet earlier."

The Seahawks selected Clark in the second round of the 2015 draft. He has appeared in 30 games in his first two seasons.?

In a written statement, the Seahawks said they met with Clark on Wednesday morning and "expressed our extreme disappointment with his judgement (sic)."