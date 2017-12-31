Seahawks' Pete Carroll tries to end retirement speculation

SEATTLE, Wash. --? Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed speculation that he may walk away at season's end, tweeting Sunday that he will not.

At 66, Carroll is the NFL's oldest head coach, but has an exuberance that belies his age. The retirement speculation has surfaced in recent weeks with the Seahawks (9-6) in danger of missing out on the postseason.

Carroll's tweet came hours before the Seahawks' regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. The Seahawks need a win and a loss by the? Atlanta Falcons to make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

The Seahawks have made the playoffs in six of Carroll's seven seasons in Seattle, including a current streak of five straight. They won Super Bowl XLVIII in blowout fashion over the Denver Broncos and came up just short of repeating as champions in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.

With a victory Sunday, the Seahawks would secure their sixth straight season with at least 10 wins. The team had only five seasons with double-digit victories from its inception in 1976 to when Carroll arrived in 2010.

Carroll signed a contract extension in the summer of 2016 that runs through the 2019 season.