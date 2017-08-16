Seahawks sign Tramaine Brock; agent says 49ers wanted CB back

Veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday.

The Seahawks have an opening at starting right cornerback. Veteran Jeremy Lane and rookie Shaquill Griffin have been competing for the spot opposite Richard Sherman, and Brock likely will get a look there as well. If Lane wins the job, Seattle could have Brock compete to play inside in nickel situations.

Last year's starter, DeShawn Shead, is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs. Shead is on the physically unable to perform list and not expected to be ready for the start of the season.

The 49ers released Brock on April 7, less than 24 hours after his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence and child endangerment. Charges were dismissed?on Aug. 9; the Santa Clara District Attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the alleged victim declined to cooperate.

Brock's agent, Ron Slavin, said the 49ers wanted to re-sign the cornerback after the case was dismissed.

"The 49ers denied it, but they called me the minute it got dismissed. They wanted him back," Slavin said. "He felt like they turned their back on him a little bit."

Slavin said the Seahawks sent their own security, a private investigator and a police officer to Los Angeles to interview Brock and his accuser.

Asked about the incident, Brock said, "It was just a misunderstood situation because I wasn't even at the house at the time. But the process and everything is under the rug. So I'm just moving forward from that situation.

"It was just an unhealthy kind of situation. But it was for my kids. The main focus is for my kids. So that's why I stayed in [the relationship]."

Brock, who had been with the 49ers since 2010, started all but one game at cornerback over the past two seasons and was one of the longest-tenured players on the team. He was scheduled to enter the final season of a four-year, $14 million contract in 2017.

Brock, 28, has 11 interceptions, 45 passes defended and a forced fumble in seven NFL seasons, all with the 49ers.

Brock's arrest will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy, a league spokesman has said.?The NFL can penalize a player even if he doesn't face legal charges.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.