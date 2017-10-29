SEC reclaims top two spots as Georgia moves up to No. 2 behind Alabama; Ohio State No. 3

Georgia moved up to No. 2 -- its highest ranking since 2008 -- and took two first-place votes from top-ranked Alabama in a major reshuffling of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll.?

It's the 20th time in the past 30 seasons the SEC has held the top 2 spots in the AP Poll in the same week. All other FBS conferences have combined for nine weeks, according to ESPN Stats & Information.?

Every team in the top 10 except idle Alabama changed positions in the poll released Sunday following Ohio State's last-second victory over Penn State and Iowa State's win over TCU. The Crimson Tide finished with 59 first-place votes, and Georgia snared two after turning the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" into a 42-7 runaway over rival Florida.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 for the 99th time, breaking a tie with Notre Dame for the third-most appearances in the top spot in AP Poll history, behind Ohio State (105 times) and Oklahoma (101 times), according to ESPN Stats & Information.?

Ohio State moved up three places after rallying to beat then-No. 2 Penn State 39-38, Wisconsin climbed one spot to No. 4 and Notre Dame rounded out the top 5 by moving up four places.

Penn State dropped to No. 7 behind Clemson, followed by Oklahoma, Miami and TCU, which dropped six spots after its 14-7 loss to Iowa State. The Cyclones' No. 14 ranking is its highest AP ranking since 2002, according to ESPN Stats & Information.?

Alabama and Georgia give the SEC the top two spots in the poll for the first time since Sept. 16, 2012. The last conference to go 1-2 in the poll was the Big Ten in 2015, when Ohio State and Michigan State sat atop the poll.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.?

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.?