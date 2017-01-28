Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Australian Open Saturday to capture her 23rd major singles title, setting a record in the Open era.

Serena, 35, had been tied with Steffi Graf at 22 major titles.

This is also Serena's 7th Australian Open title --- tying Margaret Court for the most by any player in the Open Era

Serena is one title behind Court, who has 24 overall Grand Slam titles in the Open and amateur eras.

With this win, Serena will retake her title as the world's number one player. She takes the title from Angelique Kerber who claimed the no. 1 ranking after winning the 2016 US Open.

The Associated Press

Following Serena's win, Nike released the following ad which aired in the U.S.:

Tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted congratulatory remarks to Serena, writing, "Congrats @serenawilliams on your 23rd major title and return to the top of the @WTA rankings. You are a history maker and a trailblazer."

Congrats @serenawilliams on your 23rd major title and return to the top of the@WTA rankings. You are a history maker and a trailblazer. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2017

King also directed a tweet to Venus, writing, "To @Venuseswilliams: Thanks for showing us it's never too late. What an amazing run and what an amazing life. #championforever."