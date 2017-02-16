Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and other female athletes in SI's swimsuit issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released on Wednesday, and several female athletes are featured.
Please take a moment to either roll your eyes or applaud. Whatever you prefer.
A number of athletes, including Alex Morgan and Ronda Rousey, have posed for the annual issue in the past, and five athletes appear in the 2017 edition.
Serena Williams -- a 23-time Grand Slam champion -- had been rumored as a cover star but instead is featured prominently inside. (Model Kate Upton instead landed the cover.)
Serena's bestie, Caroline Wozniacki, made her second appearance.
And fellow tennis star Eugenie Bouchard made her debut.
And, as we had previously seen, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman graced the pages, too.
So excited to make my @SI_Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue! https://t.co/KVGM0T7LDK | So happy to be a part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Where athletes bodies can be beautiful too. No matter what anyone tells you, have confidence in your own body. OWN IT ?? Thanks you @mj_day for the oppurtunity!Jan 10, 2017 at 2:17pm PST
WOWWW what an honor to be featured in @si_swimsuit 2017. THANK YOU to @mj_day & the SI team for including me in this issue. I'm very proud of my body and how hard I have worked to look like this. I of course like everyone else have my days where I feel insecure and not at my best. BUT I think it is that much more important we love our bodies and support each other. It is 2017 and there is NO perfect or ideal body type. SI SWIM celebrates women for being unique and beautiful in our own way which is why I am so happy to be a part of it. THANK YOU @jamesmacari ??Jan 10, 2017 at 12:59pm PST