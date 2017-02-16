Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and other female athletes in SI's swimsuit issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released on Wednesday, and several female athletes are featured.

Please take a moment to either roll your eyes or applaud. Whatever you prefer.

A number of athletes, including Alex Morgan and Ronda Rousey, have posed for the annual issue in the past, and five athletes appear in the 2017 edition.

Serena Williams -- a 23-time Grand Slam champion -- had been rumored as a cover star but instead is featured prominently inside. (Model Kate Upton instead landed the cover.)

#SISwim on sale now @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:30am PST Feb 15, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Serena's bestie, Caroline Wozniacki, made her second appearance.

And fellow tennis star Eugenie Bouchard made her debut.

And, as we had previously seen, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman graced the pages, too.