Serena Williams expecting a baby this fall, won't play again in 2017

A representative for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.

Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to ESPN and other media on Wednesday: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall."

The 23-time major champion will not play again in 2017 due to her pregnancy, a Williams spokeswoman told Reuters, and plans to return in 2018.?

Williams posted a photo of herself standing sideways with the caption "20 weeks" on Snapchat earlier Wednesday, then deleted it.

Williams, 35, did not comment beyond the photo and two-word caption.

She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams hasn't played since winning the Australian Open in late January. She pulled out of her next two scheduled events -- Indian Wells and Miami -- citing a left knee injury. Her only other tournament this year was in Auckland, New Zealand, where she lost in the round of 16.

Tennis' next major event is the French Open, which begins May 28. If Williams is 20 weeks pregnant, she would be due in early September.?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.?