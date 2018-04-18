The Shohei Ohtani Experience: Keep track of the Angels phenom's two-way quest

As a starting pitcher and a designated hitter,? Los Angeles Angels?rookie? Shohei Ohtani?is embarking on a two-way journey that no major leaguer has successfully pulled off since Babe Ruth himself. Will Ohtani dominate on the mound and crush at the plate???

What did Ohtani do last?

On the mound --?In second home start of the season, Ohtani got worked over by the Red Sox on Tuesday night, giving up a leadoff home run to Mookie Betts to begin the game and three runs in just two innings before exiting. His fastball location was poor, and he came out after throwing 66 pitches, just 34 of them for strikes. The Angels subsequently announced he was removed after developing a blister on his pitching hand during the second inning.

At the plate --?On Friday night in Kansas City, Ohtani went 2-for-4, including his first double, to bring his season line to .367/.424./.767.

When can I see Ohtani next?

At the plate -- Ohtani is scheduled to pitch against the visiting Red Sox and David Price?on Tuesday. So the earliest he's expected to be back in the Angels lineup would be Thursday against Boston.

On the mound -- Depending on how they respond to Ohtani's short start against the Red Sox, his next start may have to wait until the Angels' homestand against the Astros from April 23-25.?

