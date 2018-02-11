Sidney Crosby scores 400th goal of 13-year career

Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal in the Pittsburgh Penguins' game Sunday against the St. Louis Blues.

Crosby scored 3:31 into the second period to tie the game 1-1 and reach the milestone. Conor Sheary assisted on the goal. Crosby added an empty-net goal in the third period.

Crosby is just the third Penguins player to reach the 400-goal mark, joining Jaromir Jagr (439) and Mario Lemieux (690). Crosby's teammate Evgeni Malkin has 358.

Crosby is also the 95th player in NHL history with 400 goals.

He has 19 goals this season. He led the NHL with 44 goals last season.

Only Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau and Alex Ovechkin have more points among active players. Crosby was the top pick in the 2005 draft, and Ovechkin was No. 1 in 2004, but they both were rookies in 2005-06. They have been compared their whole careers, and after Crosby's goals Sunday, they were separated by only four points (1093-1088).