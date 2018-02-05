Sights and sounds from a Super Bowl for the ages

What a game. ABC News was on the ground in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, an exciting shootout between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The underdog Eagles managed to dethrone the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots, 41-33.

On a day where temperatures were in the single digits, fans were thrilled to enter U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the action.

ABC News caught up with rabid fans from both teams, who traveled from the East Coast for a chance to witness their team win the Lombardi Trophy -- and for Eagles fans, the trip was well worth it.

Justin Timberlake's halftime performance drew raves from fans, and it was a prelude to a tense second half that came down to the final play.

After the game, black and green confetti showered the field as Eagles players and their families celebrated the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Check out the video above.