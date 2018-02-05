Sights and sounds from a Super Bowl for the ages

Feb 5, 2018, 5:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer and get ready for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. PlayABC News
What a game. ABC News was on the ground in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, an exciting shootout between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

PHOTO:ABC News Michael Koenigs talks to NBA All-Star and Philadelphia Eagles fan Karl-Anthony Towns after Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. ABC News
The underdog Eagles managed to dethrone the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots, 41-33.

PHOTO: A Patriots fan shows off his lucky beads at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. ABC News
On a day where temperatures were in the single digits, fans were thrilled to enter U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the action.

PHOTO: ABC News Michael Huberman, a Patriots fans, nervously chews his nails during Super Bowl LII. ABC News
ABC News caught up with rabid fans from both teams, who traveled from the East Coast for a chance to witness their team win the Lombardi Trophy -- and for Eagles fans, the trip was well worth it.

PHOTO: Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders celebrate on the field after the conclusion of Super Bowl LII. ABC News
Justin Timberlake's halftime performance drew raves from fans, and it was a prelude to a tense second half that came down to the final play.

PHOTO: A father and son embrace after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII. ABC News
After the game, black and green confetti showered the field as Eagles players and their families celebrated the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Check out the video above.

