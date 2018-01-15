Simone Biles: Larry Nassar's behavior 'completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive'

Reigning Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles became the latest gymnast to say that former team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her.?

Biles, 20, made the announcement on social media Monday, saying she is one of the "many survivors'' that were abused by Nassar and that she is "not afraid to tell (her) story anymore."?

Nassar, who spent more than two decades as a physician at USA Gymnastics while also working at Michigan State University, has admitted to sexually assaulting gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought medical treatment.

Last month, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges. He is also awaiting sentencing Tuesday for 10 state counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, to which he pleaded guilty in November.

More than 140 women have filed lawsuits against Nassar, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State and high-ranking officials from both institutions.?

Biles joins a list of high-profile gymnasts who have come out against Nassar, including six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, 2012 all-around champion Gabby Douglas and two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.