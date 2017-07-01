Sixers adding Amir Johnson on 1-year, $11M deal, agent says

Free-agent forward Amir Johnson has agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent, Kevin Bradbury, told ESPN.

The Sixers reached agreement on one-year deals for Johnson and guard JJ Redick on Saturday, complementing a young roster with veteran presence and playoff experience.

Johnson leaves the Boston Celtics, where he started 77 games for the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed and averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. Johnson gives the Sixers a tough, physical presence to help a gifted young frontline begin the climb into playoff contention.

Johnson will be starting his 13th NBA season at 30 years old. He was the last high school player to be drafted into the NBA, in 2005 by the Detroit Pistons.