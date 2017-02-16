Sixers' Bryan Colangelo: Minor tear not causing Joel Embiid's knee pain

76ers?general manager Bryan Colangelo said Saturday that Joel Embiid?has a?"very minor?meniscal tear" in his left knee, but he noted that it is not the source of the pain that has kept the star rookie out nine straight games.

Speaking to reporters Saturday night before the team's 119-107 win over the Miami Heat, Colangelo said the MRI taken on Embiid's knee after a Jan. 20 game against Portland revealed both the small tear and bruise.

"On the MRI that was conducted shortly after the injury vs. Portland, the MRI revealed obviously what we thought it to be: a bone bruise," Colangelo said.

"There was also the recognition that there was a very minor meniscal tear. But it was not thought to be acute, and it was not thought to be the source of the pain, inflammation or symptoms. That is the case."

Colangelo said Embiid, a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, is unlikely to play in the Rising Stars game during the All-Star break next week in New Orleans.

"This is not thought to be a serious injury but a complicated injury," Colangelo said.?

After sitting out his first two seasons with a foot injury, Embiid injured his knee Jan. 20 in a 93-92 home victory over Portland and hasn't played since Jan. 27, when he had 32 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a nationally televised 123-118 home loss to James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Embiid's absence against the Heat came one night after cellphone video captured the Sixers center dancing on stage at a Meek Mill concert in Philadelphia. The video caused a mini firestorm in Philadelphia.

Speaking to reporters at Saturday morning's shootaround at the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, the 22-year-old rookie said his dancing was all about having fun.

"Meek invited me to the stage,'' Embiid said. "I had fun. That's what I'm about -- just enjoying life.''

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown deflected questions about Embiid in Saturday's pregame meeting with reporters, saying he had a conversation with Embiid, and he wanted to keep that talk private. When pressed about it not being a good look for Embiid to dance on stage when he can't play on the court, Brown acknowledged that was part of the discussion.

"The conversations I had with Joel after I saw the video included a lot, some of which you mentioned,'' Brown said. "By and large, I'd probably prefer it was a private conversation.''

Asked if he was disappointed by Embiid's actions, Brown said, "I'm not going to go there anymore. I've spoken with Joel privately, and I'll leave it at that.''

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31 games this season.

After Saturday, Philadelphia has two games remaining before the break, and Brown said he didn't know if Embiid would be healthy enough to play in either. The 76ers are 13-18 with Embiid in the lineup and 7-16 without him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.