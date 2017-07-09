Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz helped off floor after spraining ankle

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's summer league game against the Golden State Warriors?on Saturday night in Las Vegas, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Fultz was helped off the court after rolling his left ankle. Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo told Shelburne that Fultz was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

"We will treat him accordingly and be as cautious as we can, making sure he is healthy," 76ers summer league coach Lloyd Pierce said. "We will know [more] once we get some treatment on him. I haven't heard anything [more]."

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, was ruled out for the rest of the game, as was second-year guard? Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who suffered an upper lip laceration and had to be stitched up.?

"Can't feel great, a guy going down, actually two players going down on the same play," Colangelo told Shelburne. "Again, based on the initial diagnosis, you rather hear that than something worse."

Fultz was attempting to block a drive in the third quarter by Warriors guard Jabari Brown when Fultz jumped and landed on Brown's heel.?The former Washington star had eight points in 15 minutes.

"He's a very talented young man that can create his own shot at any time and any opportunity," Pierce said of Fultz. "He is very confident with the basketball in his hands. I thought today was his best defensive effort. He was talking on the defensive end, had pressure on the basketball, was trying to stay within our defensive concepts. It is a challenge that he has put on himself and today was one of his best efforts by far."

The Sixers have dealt with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year's No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, over the past three years, a fact Embiid appeared to acknowledge in a tweet posted shortly after Fultz was helped off the court.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and The Associated Press contributed to this report.