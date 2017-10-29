Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz out indefinitely, will have ailing shoulder re-examined in 3 weeks

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that rookie point guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The 76ers said that Fultz does not have any structural damage in his ailing right shoulder but is dealing with soreness and muscle imbalance.

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in June's draft, had a cortisone shot in his shoulder on Oct. 5, according to his agent, Raymond Brothers, and hasn't played since Monday.

The 19-year-old has played in just four NBA games and has resisted jump shots while relying almost exclusively on drives to the basket. He is shooting 33 percent (9-of-27) from the floor and 50 percent (6-of-12) from the free throw line. Off the bench, he has averaged 19 minutes.

Fultz's shooting woes have been underscored by an altered shooting motion that has made some wonder whether the shooting tweak led to the shoulder injury or whether the shoulder injury forced him to change his shot.

"There was never a concerted effort on the part of the organization to change his shot," Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo said Wednesday, adding it was Fultz's choice to continue to play through the pain in his shoulder.