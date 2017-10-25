Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz to miss 3 games, then be re-evaluated

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, who has been hampered by discomfort in his right shoulder,?will miss the next three games, the team announced Wednesday.

Agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN on Tuesday that Fultz "literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball" because of the discomfort. He also told ESPN that the former No. 1 overall pick had a cortisone shot on Oct. 5.

The Sixers issued a release Wednesday saying Fultz will not play in Wednesday's home game against the Houston Rockets, as well as road games against the Dallas Mavericks (Saturday) and Rockets (Monday).

He will be re-evaluated Tuesday, the team said.

Cortisone shots are used to relieve pain and inflammation. Sixers officials confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that a treatment took place several weeks ago and that Fultz's inflammation and symptoms have improved. Second opinions have also confirmed the 76ers' ongoing treatment plan of physiotherapy, team sources said.

The Sixers have been working with Fultz on his shooting mechanics, which have been altered with the shoulder irritation.

Fultz, 19, has struggled to shoot the ball in his first four NBA games, resisting jump shots and relying almost exclusively on drives to the basket. He is shooting 33 percent (9-of-27) from the floor and 50 percent (6-of-12) from the free throw line. Off the bench, he has averaged 19 minutes.

The Sixers traded the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-round choice to the Boston Celtics for the chance to select Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick. Fultz played one season of college basketball at the University of Washington.