Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz won't play rest of summer league

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz will not play for the rest of the summer league due to an ankle sprain suffered on Saturday in Las Vegas, a source told ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

Fultz was helped off the court after rolling his left ankle in a game against the Golden State Warriors. A source told ESPN Saturday that he suffered a high ankle sprain, but another source told Spears on Sunday that Fultz was well enough to walk around and the injury is not as serious as initially thought.

Fultz tried to reassure fans on Sunday.?

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, wasn't the only 76ers player injured in Saturday's 95-93 win. Second-year guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot suffered an upper lip laceration and had to be stitched up.

"Can't feel great, a guy going down, actually two players going down on the same play," Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "Again, based on the initial diagnosis, you rather hear that than something worse."

Fultz was attempting to block a drive in the third quarter by Warriors guard Jabari Brown when Fultz jumped and landed on Brown's heel. The former Washington star had eight points in 15 minutes.

"He's a very talented young man that can create his own shot at any time and any opportunity," 76ers summer league coach Lloyd Pierce said of Fultz. "He is very confident with the basketball in his hands. I thought today was his best defensive effort. He was talking on the defensive end, had pressure on the basketball, was trying to stay within our defensive concepts. It is a challenge that he has put on himself and today was one of his best efforts by far."

The Sixers have dealt with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year's No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, over the past three years, a fact Embiid appeared to acknowledge in a tweet posted shortly after Fultz was helped off the court.

"I'm a little bit punch-drunk with the injuries that we've had with our first players selected over the years,'' Sixers head coach Brett Brown said during the ESPN telecast.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and The Associated Press contributed to this report.