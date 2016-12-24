Son says former Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre 'fighting for his life'

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre is in the hospital "fighting for his life," according to his son Todd in a Facebook post?Friday.?

Mel Stottlemyre announced in 2000 that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Stottlemyre, 75, was a three-time 20-game winner for the Yankees and was a five-time All-Star. He played 11 seasons in the Bronx, from 1964 to 1974, and compiled a career record of?164-139.

He was their pitching coach for four World Series titles (1996, 1998-2000) and also was the pitching coach on the Mets' 1986 world championship team.

In 2015, the Yankees honored Stottlemyre with a plaque in Monument Park.

Todd Stottlemyre and his brother, Mel Jr., were both second-generation major league pitchers. Their brother Jason died of leukemia at age 11.