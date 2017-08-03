Sonny Gray turns out mediocre showing in Yankees debut in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Newly acquired starter Sonny Gray was not bad in his initial Yankees start, but the defense behind him was terrible and he had trouble matching Indians ace Corey Kluber.

Gray -- who was acquired by the Yankees from the Athletics some 90 minutes prior to Monday's trade deadline -- went six innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked four.

When he left in the seventh inning, he and the Yankees were down, 4-1, largely because of Kluber's dominance.

The Indians scored their two first-inning runs with the help of three Yankees errors. In the sixth inning, Gray gave up two earned runs on a Yan Gomes two-run double. Gomes' hits were preceded by a two-out single and a walk. Gomes just missed a hitting a home run, as the line drive slammed high on the tall wall in left at Progressive Field.

Gray, 27, entered the game on a hot streak -- he had a 1.37 ERA in his last six starts with the A's. One of those starts was against Cleveland, against whom he threw six scoreless innings.?

The Yankees acquired Gray before Monday's trade deadline, giving up three prospects. Oakland received Double-A shortstop Jorge Mateo, as well as the injured Dustin Fowler, an outfielder, and James Kaprielian, a pitcher.